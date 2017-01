Indian Business Leaders Gather at Nepal Embassy in New Delhi to Discuss Business Opportunities in Nepal

Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi along with Uma Ventures based in Silicon Valley, USA organized a conference inviting the Indian investment and business community to learn about investment and business opportunities in Nepal.

An unmarried girl has killed her infant soon after giving birth at Chapagaun in Lalitpur district.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said the announcement of election date was forthcoming with the commencement of the processes of tabling the constitution amendment bill and the election-related bills at the Legislature-Parliament.

More than 40 dead as trains collide in Iran

At least 40 people were killed and 100 injured when one Iranian passenger train collided with another at a station about 150 miles (250 km) east of the capital Tehran, and the death toll is likely to rise, state television reported. Wisconsin to recount US presidential election vote after hack concerns

Wisconsin's election board agreed on Friday to conduct a statewide recount of votes cast in the presidential race, as requested by a Green Party candidate seeking similar reviews in two other states where Donald Trump scored narrow wins. Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies aged 90

Cuba's historic revolutionary leader Fidel Castro died Friday aged 90, after defying the United States during a half-century of iron-fisted rule and surviving the eclipse of global communism.