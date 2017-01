Pokhara abuzz with tourists to welcome English New Year 2017

With the English New Year 2017 only a few days away, Pokhara, one of the popular tourist hotspots in the country, is bustling with tourists, both domestic and foreigners alike.

Tamakoshi power developer all committed to generating power by one and half years

Works to develop the 456-Megawatt Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Project based in Dolakha are going on in full swing with a target of taking it to the power production phase within one and half years.

Palpa general strike withdrawn

A general strike called to protest against the proposal to split the proposed Province No 5 has been withdrawn from today. The strike had led to a halt in transportation and closure of educational institutes and shops.

More than 40 dead as trains collide in Iran

At least 40 people were killed and 100 injured when one Iranian passenger train collided with another at a station about 150 miles (250 km) east of the capital Tehran, and the death toll is likely to rise, state television reported. Wisconsin to recount US presidential election vote after hack concerns

Wisconsin's election board agreed on Friday to conduct a statewide recount of votes cast in the presidential race, as requested by a Green Party candidate seeking similar reviews in two other states where Donald Trump scored narrow wins. Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies aged 90

Cuba's historic revolutionary leader Fidel Castro died Friday aged 90, after defying the United States during a half-century of iron-fisted rule and surviving the eclipse of global communism.